Italy opens state museums on All Saints' Day

Ognissanti, or Tutti i Santi, is a public holiday in Italy.

Italy's state museums and archaeological sites will open on Monday 1 November, an Italian national holiday to mark All Saints' Day.

Many Italian state museums are normally closed on a Monday, however on 1 November they will all be open according to their normal weekday opening hours.

In Rome the list of specially-opened sites includes Galleria Borghese, Palazzo Altemps, Castel S. Angelo and the Baths of Caracalla.

Highlights in other cities include the Uffizi and Bargello in Florence; the Capodimonte and Palazzo Reale in Naples; the Musei Reali in Turin; and the Gallerie dell'Accademia in Venice.

For the full list of museum openings across Italy on 1 November see the Beni Culturali website.

Cover image: Palazzo Altemps, Rome. Photo credit: Takashi Images / Shutterstock.com.
