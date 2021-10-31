Italy opens state museums on All Saints' Day
Ognissanti, or Tutti i Santi, is a public holiday in Italy.
Italy's state museums and archaeological sites will open on Monday 1 November, an Italian national holiday to mark All Saints' Day.
Many Italian state museums are normally closed on a Monday, however on 1 November they will all be open according to their normal weekday opening hours.
In Rome the list of specially-opened sites includes Galleria Borghese, Palazzo Altemps, Castel S. Angelo and the Baths of Caracalla.
Highlights in other cities include the Uffizi and Bargello in Florence; the Capodimonte and Palazzo Reale in Naples; the Musei Reali in Turin; and the Gallerie dell'Accademia in Venice.
For the full list of museum openings across Italy on 1 November see the Beni Culturali website.
Cover image: Palazzo Altemps, Rome. Photo credit: Takashi Images / Shutterstock.com.
RELATED ARTICLES
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
NATIVE ENGLISH TEACHER REQUIRED
ITA-ENG Professional Translator
Nanny/English Teacher Part Time
Splendid villa immersed in the country! Available