Italy crowned American Football champions of Europe

Yet another European sporting victory for Italy.

Italy's winning streak continues as the country adds 'European Champions in American Football' to its string of sporting successes this year.

The Italian team, coached by Davide Giuliano, beat Sweden 41 to 14 in the final in Malmö on 31 October.

The so-called Blue Team finished the first half of the game on a score of 34-0 and managed to maintain its advantage in the second half, to clinch its third European title after wins in 1983 and 1987.

The victory is the latest European team triumph for Italy, which in recent months has won the Euro football Championships, as well as the volleyball championships for men and women.