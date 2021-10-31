Italy: G20 leaders toss coins in Rome's Trevi Fountain

Rome shuts off streets in historic centre as Italy hosts G20 Leaders' Summit.

Rome's Trevi Fountain provided the spectacular backdrop to the sight of G20 leaders throwing coins over their shoulders into the waters of the Baroque monument on Sunday morning.

Held amid tight security, the photo-op resulted in street closures across the historic centre ahead of the second day of G20 talks -  centred on 'PeoplePlanet, Prosperity' - at the futuristic Nuvola conference centre.

Italian prime minister Mario Draghi led the group, which did not include all of the G20 leaders, notably US president Joe Biden.

The atmosphere was relaxed as the G20 heads each tossed a €1 coin, with outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel rinsing her hands in the fountain's waters afterwards.

The coins were minted specially for the occasion and feature Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man, the symbol of Italy's G20 Summit.

But why do tourists throw coins into the Trevi Fountain?

Legend has it that visitors who toss a coin into the fountain with their right hand over their left shoulder will be assured of a return trip to Rome.

This tradition, allegedly begun by 19th-century German archaeologist Wolfgang Helbig, benefits the Catholic charity Caritas which is entitled to the money - estimated at €1.5 million annually - to fund its shelters and buy food for the poor.

General Info

Address Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Italy: G20 leaders toss coins in Rome's Trevi Fountain

Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75872
Previous article Italy bids farewell to Ado Campeol, father of Tiramisù

RELATED ARTICLES

G20 Italy: Rome's futuristic 'Cloud' where world leaders will meet
Politics

G20 Italy: Rome's futuristic 'Cloud' where world leaders will meet

G20 Italy: Which world leaders will be in Rome?
Politics

G20 Italy: Which world leaders will be in Rome?

Italy G20 Leaders' Summit in Rome to be held amid tight security
Politics

Italy G20 Leaders' Summit in Rome to be held amid tight security

Rome clean by Christmas says new mayor
Politics

Rome clean by Christmas says new mayor

Rome's new mayor Gualtieri takes office as Raggi era ends
Politics

Rome's new mayor Gualtieri takes office as Raggi era ends

Roberto Gualtieri elected new mayor of Rome
Politics

Roberto Gualtieri elected new mayor of Rome

Rome, Turin and Trieste vote for new mayors in run-off elections
Politics

Rome, Turin and Trieste vote for new mayors in run-off elections

Rome votes for new mayor in run-off election
Politics

Rome votes for new mayor in run-off election

Rome mayoral candidate Michetti accused of anti-Semitism
Politics

Rome mayoral candidate Michetti accused of anti-Semitism

Rome ballot boxes dumped at street bins after elections
Politics

Rome ballot boxes dumped at street bins after elections

Mussolini's granddaughter wins most votes in Rome council elections
Politics

Mussolini's granddaughter wins most votes in Rome council elections

Rome mayor elections: Michetti and Gualtieri look set for run-off
Politics

Rome mayor elections: Michetti and Gualtieri look set for run-off

Italy right-wing parties rocked by scandals ahead of local elections
Politics

Italy right-wing parties rocked by scandals ahead of local elections

Rome elections: Who will be the next mayor of Rome?
Politics

Rome elections: Who will be the next mayor of Rome?

Interview with Virginia Raggi
Politics

Interview with Virginia Raggi