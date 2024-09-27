27.4 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 27 September 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
RCC 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Milan to appeal naming of Malpensa airport after Silvio Berlusconi
News Politics

Milan to appeal naming of Malpensa airport after Silvio Berlusconi

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Salvini slams "shameful" appeal to challenge name of Milan airport.

Milan's city council has voted to appeal against the Italian government's controversial decision to rename Malpensa airport after the late former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

The move, announced by Milan's centre-left mayor Beppe Sala on Friday, is set to be backed by other municipalities in the area around Malpensa.

The appeal will be filed with the Lombardy regional administrative court (TAR), possibly as early as next week, to challenge the decision by the transport ministry to name the airport after the three-time premier and media mogul who died last year aged 86.

The appeal will reportedly centre on the rushed manner of the renaming procedure, with Sala alleging that the approval from civil aviation authority ENAC was given without consulting SEA, the company that runs Milan's airports, Malpensa and Linate, or the administrations of neighbouring municipalities.

On 11 July the transport ministry announced that Malpensa was "officially named after Silvio Berlusconi", stating that the ordinance established by ENAC took "immediate effect".

The airport's renaming after Berlusconi went ahead despite major opposition, particularly from within Sala's centre-left Partito Democratico (PD) party.

The move sparked a wave of indignation on social media, with more than 170,000 people signing an online petition calling on Italian premier Giorgia Meloni to stop the airport from being named after "such a divisive and controversial figure".

Italy's transport minister and Lega leader Matteo Salvini, who launched the renaming bid, on Friday slammed the appeal to challenge the airport's new name.

"Even after his death, the hatred and resentment towards Silvio Berlusconi does not stop, right from his hometown of Milan, to whose well-being - and that of all of Italy - he contributed with so much love and passion, beyond political affiliations" - Salvini wrote on X - "Shame! Silvio, you are and will always remain in our hearts."

Photo credit: Alessia Pierdomenico / Shutterstock.com.

JCU 724x450
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling H5 - 1400x 360

More like this
Related

Politics

Italy hosts G7 Agriculture Summit in Sicily

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Rome bans pro-Palestinian rallies on 5 October

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Rome dedicates piazza to Nelson Mandela

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy hosts G7 culture ministers in Naples and Pompeii

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Starmer travels to Italy for talks with Meloni

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy deputy premier Salvini risks six years in jail for migrant ship blockade

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Mussolini's granddaughter swaps Meloni's party for Forza Italia

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy's former culture minister Sangiuliano under investigation

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -