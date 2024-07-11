37.1 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 11 July 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy officially names Milan airport after Silvio Berlusconi
News Politics

Italy officially names Milan airport after Silvio Berlusconi

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Salvini expresses his "great satisfaction".

Malpensa airport in Milan has been named after former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, despite protests over the move, Italy's transport ministry announced on Thursday.

"Milan Malpensa airport is officially named after Silvio Berlusconi", the ministry said in a statement, noting that the ordinance established by Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC "takes immediate effect".

The airport is to be known from now on as "Milan Malpensa International Airport - Silvio Berlusconi", the ministry said, adding that the deputy premier and transport minister Matteo Salvini has expressed his "great satisfaction" about the move.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Amalfi Coast airport on Thursday, Salvini said: "As an Italian and a Lombard I can't wait to land at Malpensa Berlusconi."

When Salvini launched the proposal last Friday - "in memory of my friend Silvio, a great entrepreneur, a great Milanese and a great Italian" - it triggered a wave of opposition, including an online petition that has garnered more than 120,000 signatures.

The proposed name change resulted in countless online comments referencing the infamous "Bunga Bunga" parties of the controversial former premier and media tycoon who dominated public life in Italy for decades until his death last year aged 86.

Among the most outspoken opponents of the move was Milan's centre-left mayor Beppe Sala who recently blocked attempts to name the city's other airport, Linate, after Berlusconi who was mired in numerous scandals and trials for corruption, fraud and underage sex charges.

The mayor also voiced his opposition to waiving Italy's mandatory 10-year wait after a person's death before public places can be named after them.

In addition to controversy, the plan to change the airport's name sparked a series of alternative suggestions of illustrious Milan figures, from Italy's first woman pilot Rosina Ferrario to legendary dancer Carla Fracci.

Photo credit: Alessia Pierdomenico / Shutterstock.com.

Castelli H2 - 724 x 450
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
Taco 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480
Castelli H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

Politics

Calls grow in Italy to stop Milan airport being named after Berlusconi

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

TV footage of Italy culture minister swaps boos for applause

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy moves to extend free healthcare to homeless people

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy premier Meloni breaks silence over party's youth wing scandal

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Florence elects Sara Funaro as first woman mayor

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Rome anti-fascist rally after CasaPound attack on students

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy senate approves constitutional reform bill

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Ilaria Salis, freed from Hungary, returns to Italy after being elected MEP

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -