Italy's Uffizi is the Best Museum in the World, says Time Out

Florence museum comes ahead of Louvre and Tate Modern in global rankings.

The Uffizi in Florence has come first in a list of the best museums and galleries in the world according to Time Out magazine.

The Uffizi, the only Italian museum in the global top 20 list, saw off heavyweights such as the Louvre and the Tate Modern to claim the top spot.

"There are so many dazzling classical works in the Uffizi that some visitors have been taken to hospital due to the overwhelming sensation (Florence is the birthplace of Stendhal syndrome, after all)", says the guide.

Among the museum's "spectacular" paintings to admire, Time Out cites Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, Caravaggio’s Medusa and Gentileschi’s Judith Slaying Holofernes.

In second place on Time Out's top 10 list is the Louvre in Paris, followed by MoMA (New York); the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (Seoul); and the National Museum of African American History and Culture (Washington DC).

In sixth place is the Acropolis Museum (Athens), followed by the Museum of Terracotta Warriors and Horses (Xi'an); State Hermitage (St Petersburg); Rijksmuseum (Amsterdam); and the Tate Modern in London.