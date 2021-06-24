Florence Uffizi sends masterpieces to villages around Tuscany

Florence gallery launches Uffizi Diffusi project in long-term plan to combat over-tourism.

The Uffizi Galleries in Florence, home to the world's finest collection of Renaissance art, has launched a radical project to 'scatter' works from its priceless collection around the Tuscan region.

Based on the Alberghi Diffusi model, which involves 'spreading' accommodation across a whole village rather than in one building, the ambitious plan will see the Uffizi turn Tuscany into one giant gallery.

The scheme is part of a longer term bid to combat over-tourism - before the sector recovers from the blow dealt to it by the coronavirus pandemic - by moving tourists away from the Uffizi to lesser-visited towns and villages in the surrounding region.

The first step of the project, titled Terre degli Uffizi, offers five temporary exhibitions in Tuscan towns this summer, dedicated to the 700th anniversary of the death of Dante Alighieri and underlining the links between the region and the great poet.

The hilltop towns and villages chosen for the prestigious Uffizi project include S. Godenzo, Anghiari, Poppi, Montespertoli and Castiglion Fiorentino.

Behind the ground-breaking idea is the Uffizi director Eike Schmidt, a man known for thinking outside the box, who told CNN Travel of the importance of context and landscape in the project.

"To see a work by Andrea del Castagno in the landscape where Andrea del Castagno came from - I think that's worth a trip from California, Warsaw, Australia, or Barcelona."

The Terre degli Uffizi exhibitions will run from various dates beginning in July and ending in January. For full details see Uffizi website.

General Info

Address Piazzale degli Uffizi, 6, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy

View on Map

Florence Uffizi sends masterpieces to villages around Tuscany

Piazzale degli Uffizi, 6, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75034
Previous article Italy PM hits back at Vatican over challenge to Zan anti-homophobia law

RELATED ARTICLES

The future of Italy's tourism industry
Tourism

The future of Italy's tourism industry

Italy's new tourism ministry to restart sector left reeling by covid-19
Tourism

Italy's new tourism ministry to restart sector left reeling by covid-19

Sorry Italy: Tourists return looted treasures
Tourism

Sorry Italy: Tourists return looted treasures

A new bike trail will allow cyclists to circle Italy's Lake Bracciano
Tourism

A new bike trail will allow cyclists to circle Italy's Lake Bracciano

Rome unveils plan to ferry tourists up and down river Tiber on electric boats
Tourism

Rome unveils plan to ferry tourists up and down river Tiber on electric boats

Why do tourists keep vandalising the Colosseum?
Tourism

Why do tourists keep vandalising the Colosseum?

Tourist returns 'cursed' artefacts looted from Pompeii
Tourism

Tourist returns 'cursed' artefacts looted from Pompeii

Italy's Battle with Problem Tourists
Tourism

Italy's Battle with Problem Tourists

Rome: Tourist rescued after falling into Forum of Augustus
Tourism

Rome: Tourist rescued after falling into Forum of Augustus

Rome: Tourist fined for washing her feet in fountain
Tourism

Rome: Tourist fined for washing her feet in fountain

Rome: Tourist carves his initials into Colosseum
Tourism

Rome: Tourist carves his initials into Colosseum

Rome: Tourist crashes drone inside Colosseum
Tourism

Rome: Tourist crashes drone inside Colosseum

Covid-19: Italy's tourist industry to lose €100 billion in 2020
Tourism

Covid-19: Italy's tourist industry to lose €100 billion in 2020

TripAdvisor: Beachside castle near Rome among world's best attractions
Tourism

TripAdvisor: Beachside castle near Rome among world's best attractions

Rome: Tourists fined for engraving names at Trevi Fountain
Tourism

Rome: Tourists fined for engraving names at Trevi Fountain