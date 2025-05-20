Italy faces national train strike on 23 May

Train strike set to affect rail services across Italy.

Train passengers in Italy face disruption to rail services on Friday 23 May due to a 23-hour strike by railway workers employed by Ferrovie dello Stato, Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord.

The nationwide strike, from 01.00 until 23.59 on Friday, was orginally scheduled for Saturday 17 May but was postponed due to the inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican.

The strike, which is set to affect train services across Italy, has been called by the USB and SGB trade unions to demand the renewal of a national collective labour agreement in the rail sector.

The industrial action comprises two 23-hour protests by the SGB and USB as well as an eight-hour strike by the national assembly of Ferrovie dello Stato employees from 09.00 to 17.00.

Trenitalia warns that trains may be subject to cancellations or changes on Friday but recalls that essential services are guaranteed during strikes on weekdays, from 06.00 to 09.00 and from 18.00 to 21.00.

A list of guaranteed rail services can be found on the websites of Trenitalia and Italo.

Rail connections to and from Rome's Fiumicino airport may experience delays or cancellations.

We update our news of transport strikes in Italy regularly. For official information about public transport strikes in Italy check the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com.