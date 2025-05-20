21.5 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 20 May 2025
Italy's news in English
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
Smiling H1 - 1920 x 116
RCI 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy faces national train strike on 23 May
News Transport

Italy faces national train strike on 23 May

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Train strike set to affect rail services across Italy.

Train passengers in Italy face disruption to rail services on Friday 23 May due to a 23-hour strike by railway workers employed by Ferrovie dello Stato, Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord.

The nationwide strike, from 01.00 until 23.59 on Friday, was orginally scheduled for Saturday 17 May but was postponed due to the inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican.

The strike, which is set to affect train services across Italy, has been called by the USB and SGB trade unions to demand the renewal of a national collective labour agreement in the rail sector.

The industrial action comprises two 23-hour protests by the SGB and USB as well as an eight-hour strike by the national assembly of Ferrovie dello Stato employees from 09.00 to 17.00.

Trenitalia warns that trains may be subject to cancellations or changes on Friday but recalls that essential services are guaranteed during strikes on weekdays, from 06.00 to 09.00 and from 18.00 to 21.00.

A list of guaranteed rail services can be found on the websites of Trenitalia and Italo.

Rail connections to and from Rome's Fiumicino airport may experience delays or cancellations.

We update our news of transport strikes in Italy regularly. For official information about public transport strikes in Italy check the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com.

Loyola
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
Acorn P H3 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCI 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Transport

Italy train strike on 17 May called off

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces national train strike on 17 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces national train strike on 6 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome's traffic-free Sundays to battle smog

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy unions call off public transport strike on 1 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 21 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces national train strike on Wednesday 19 March

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on 1 April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -