Celebrating World Bee Day 2025 in Italy: A Tribute to Pollinators and Biodiversity

Every year on 20 May, Italy joins the global community in celebrating World Bee Day, an occasion established by the United Nations in 2017 to raise awareness about the vital role of bees and other pollinators in our ecosystems and food systems. In 2025, the theme “Bee inspired by nature to nourish us all” underscores the importance of sustainable agricultural practices inspired by nature’s ecosystems.

National Celebrations and Educational Initiatives

In Rome, the Italian Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA) hosted events to highlight the significance of pollinators and the challenges they face, including habitat loss, climate change, and pesticide use. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), headquartered in Rome, also organised activities emphasising the need for pollinator-friendly agricultural practices.

Educational institutions across Italy participated by organising workshops and seminars aimed at engaging young people in beekeeping and environmental stewardship, recognising them as future custodians of our environment.

The Economic and Ecological Importance of Bees

Bees are indispensable for pollinating a vast array of crops, directly impacting food production and biodiversity. In Italy, the beekeeping sector contributes significantly to the economy, with honey production and pollination services playing crucial roles. However, challenges such as extreme weather events and habitat degradation have led to concerns about declining bee populations.

Community Engagement and Urban Beekeeping

Urban areas in Italy have seen a rise in beekeeping initiatives, with cities like Rome and Milan supporting rooftop hives and community gardens. These projects not only aid in pollination but also serve as educational platforms for residents to learn about the importance of bees in urban ecosystems.

How to Support Pollinators

Individuals can contribute to bee conservation by:

• Planting native, bee-friendly flowers and plants in gardens and balconies.

• Avoiding the use of harmful pesticides and chemicals.

• Supporting local beekeepers by purchasing locally produced honey and bee products.

• Participating in community science projects and local environmental initiatives.

World Bee Day serves as a reminder of the critical role bees play in maintaining ecological balance and food security. Through collective efforts in education, sustainable practices, and community involvement, Italy continues to honour and protect these vital pollinators.

For more information on World Bee Day and how to get involved, visit FAO’s World Bee Day page.