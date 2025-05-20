20.6 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 20 May 2025
Italy's news in English
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Taco 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy seeks UNESCO recognition for Via Francigena pilgrim route
News Culture

Italy seeks UNESCO recognition for Via Francigena pilgrim route

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italy's culture ministry backs bid seeking World Heritage status for the ancient pilgrimage route.

Italy has begun the process of seeking UNESCO World Heritage status for the Italian section of the Via Francigena, an ancient pilgrimage route that dates back to the Middle Ages.

A ceremony to sign a memorandum of understanding for the candidacy of the Via Francigena for inclusion on the prestigious list was held in Venice on Monday, in the presence of Italy's culture minister Alessandro Giuli.

The bid is backed by the culture ministry along with seven Italian regions, led by Tuscany, according to a statement on the culture ministry website.

“The Via Francigena, with its extraordinary cultural, landscape and spiritual richness, deserves to be recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site", Giuli stated.

The bid relates to the entire Italian network of roads that make up the pilgrim route, which stretches from the cathedral city of Canterbury in England to Rome.

The Via Francigena spans about 1,200 km in Italy, from the Apline passes to the capital, incorporating seven regions: Valle d'Aosta, Piemonte, Lombardia, Liguria, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany and Lazio.

"It is an important step in a process that Tuscany has been working on for several years", the region's president Eugenio Giani said of the bid, describing it as "an example of slow tourism that must be brought to life and enjoyed in its uniqueness".

The candidature will be evaluated by 15 June by Italy's national UNESCO commission and, if approved, will be presented to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre for its preliminary evaluation.

If the bid passes this stage of the process, it will then be submitted to the World Heritage Committee for evaluation at its 2029 session, the culture ministry said.

Last year Italy was successful in its bid to have the Via Appia Antica, or Appian Way, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling Tech - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Culture

Museum in Rome to restore masterpiece of Etruscan art in public

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome hosts Night of Museums on 17 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Open House Rome 2025: Discovering architectural gems in the Eternal City

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

The best concerts in Rome this summer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy museums drew record 60 million visitors in 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

AUR to Confer Honorary Doctorate on Ambassador Cindy McCain

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome opera house celebrates 125 years of Tosca

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

The American University of Rome Appoints Dr. Sabrina Joseph as Provost

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -