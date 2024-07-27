35.8 C
Rome (IT)
Sat, 27 July 2024
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy wins UNESCO world heritage status for the Appian Way
News Culture

Italy wins UNESCO world heritage status for the Appian Way

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italian culture minister hails UNESCO recognition of ancient Roman road.

Italy has been successful in its bid to have the Via Appia Antica included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, the United Nations' cultural body announced on Saturday.

The “Via Appia. Regina viarum” candidacy of the ancient Roman road, approved during the UNESCO summer session in New Dehli, was the first such bid promoted directly by the Italian culture ministry.

The UNESCO recognition refers to the full route of the Appia Way, from Rome to Brindisi in south-east Italy, and including the Via Traiana, built by Emperor Trajan from Beneveneto to Brindisi.

Hailing the "prestigious milestone", Italian culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said that UNESCO had recognised "the exceptional universal value of an extraordinary engineering work which over the centuries has been essential for commercial, social and cultural exchanges with the Mediterranean and the East."

Dating to 312 BC, the Via Appia is the first and most important Roman roads and was known as Regina Viarum or "queen of the roads" by the Romans.

The UNESCO bid was backed by 73 municipalities, 15 parks, 12 cities and provinces, four regions (Lazio, Campania, Basilicata and Puglia), 25 Italian and foreign universities, and the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology.

The Appian Way is the 60th Italian site to obtain World Heritage recognition from UNESCO, making Italy the country with the world's highest number of UNESCO heritage sites.

 

Aur 724x450
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Ambrit 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Castelli H5 - 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Culture

Rome displays Botero sculptures around the city

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome hosts international literature festival on Palatine Hill

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome moves closer to reopening Piazza Augusto Imperatore

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy's museums and archaeological sites open for free this Sunday

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy culture minister makes gaffe about Columbus and Galileo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Rome jazz concerts under the stars with Colosseum view

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture

Italy unearths ancient Roman beach at Herculaneum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Culture Editorials

James Joyce in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -