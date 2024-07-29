Italy bids farewell to pastry chef who invented Tiramisù

Tiramisù origins can be traced to restaurant in Treviso.
Roberto 'Loli' Linguanotto, the Italian pastry chef credited with inventing the popular dessert Tiramisù, died on Sunday at the age of 81.
Regarded as the "father of tiramisù", Linguanotto created the culinary classic in the early 1970s while working at Alle Beccherie, a restaurant in Treviso in northern Italy.
The story goes that Linguanotto perfected the recipe together with Alba Di Pillo, who along with her husband Ado Campeol ran the Beccherie, after several years of experimentation.
