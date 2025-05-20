Seeking Visiting Instrumental Teacher (Singing)

Visiting Instrumental Teacher (Singing)

St Georgeʼs British International School is seeking an outstanding Singing teacher to provide individual lessons to a small number of pupils. Applicants must have a Partita Iva. The successful candidate will be offered a consultancy contract and will invoice the school for lessons given.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teaching and Learning

Deliver outstanding Singing lessons on a one-to-one basis as required

Attend meetings and school concerts as required

Promote exemplary behaviour and a responsible attitude amongst all pupils at all times

Be aware of and act upon all policies regarding safeguarding of children

Ensure that all communication is acted upon appropriately and in a timely manner

Be Responsible For All School Resources, particularly those in your care, reporting damage or loss to the appropriate authority within the school

Pastoral

Demonstrate professional curiosity in relation to each student’s wellbeing and welfare, and foster the personal and social developments of each student in their care

in their care Actively promote the social, moral and cultural ethos of the school community

Create an atmosphere of support by being aware of, and fully compliant with, all of the school’s pastoral policies

Be familiar with all the school’s policies on Health and Safety and be proactive in ensuring the safety of all members of the school community at all times

Be aware of and act upon all policies regarding the safeguarding of children

Professional

Promote pride in the school among the pupil body through high standards of dress, behaviour and commitment

Attend Student-Led Conferences, Assemblies and other school events during term time as the Principal may from time to time require

Be responsible for all school resources, particularly those in your care, reporting damage or loss to the appropriate authority within the school

Contribute to the virtual learning environment, the website, social media and publications in support of your work

Foster a close partnership with parents, initiating contact in appropriate circumstances and ensuring that there is a record of this

Carry out any reasonable professional request made by the Principal or Head of School

Personal Skills

The successful candidate will be:

Enthusiastic and passionate about music

An ambassador of St George’s at all times

A role model in relation to the school’s core values of Internationalism, Inclusivity and Excellence

Enthusiastic and passionate about education with a sound understanding of UK best practice

Reliable and respectful in their dealings with all members of the school community

Flexible and adaptable to the varied demands of working in a world-class school environment

Proactive in all aspects of school life

Able to work both independently and collaboratively

Creative and innovative across and beyond the curriculum

Able to work successfully under pressure, with excellent organisational skills

Able to demonstrate a positive and proactive attitude towards participation in professional development and the school’s induction and professional review processes

Able to present a professional image in line with the high expectations of St George’s

A talented communicator

A confident and competent user of IT in the classroom and for administrative purposes.

Formal Qualifications / Experience

A relevant degree from a university, conservatoire or college

A certified teaching qualification (i.e. Qualified Teacher Status)

A distinguished record of teaching

A strong record of professional development

How to Apply

Reference Number: 250501

Application Deadline: Tuesday 3 June 2025, 4.00pm CEST

Start Date: September 2025

Availability (full-time/part-time): Part-time

Contract: Consultancy (Partita Iva required)

We reserve the right to appoint before the closing date. Early application is strongly encouraged.

Please complete an online application form via www.stgeorge.school.it/staff/vacancies. Shortlisted candidates will have references taken up prior to interview.

Supporting Statement

The Supporting Statement is an instrumental part of our shortlisting process and should address and detail: the reason you are applying for the role, why you feel that you are a suitable candidate for the role to which you are applying, your skills and experience, and an explanation of any gaps in employment during your career.

Additional Application Guidance

The Education and Qualifications section of the application form must be completed in full (including grades obtained). References provided should always include your current employer. If you are currently working in education, please note that your first referee must be the Headteacher/Principal of the school that you are currently employed with.

School Policies

Applicants to St George’s should be familiar with the school’s Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy available at www.stgeorge.school.it/policies. A copy of the Staff Code of Conduct and Whistleblowing Policy will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

Conditional Offer of Appointment

Any offer to a successful candidate will be conditional upon the following:

Verification of identity, qualifications and professional status

A safeguarding check

Receipt of at least three satisfactory references (one of which should be from your current or most recent Principal, Head of School or line manager)

Verification of medical fitness (completion of a medical declaration)

Social media screening

Non-EU applicants will be required to produce their university transcript with courses taken and final grade of their first Degree.

Remuneration

Package details will be available to shortlisted candidates upon request.

Equal Opportunities

St George's is an equal opportunities employer and is fully committed to a policy of treating all its employees and job applicants equally. Discrimination will not be made on the grounds of age, race, religion, disability, marital status, gender, re-assigned gender, sexual orientation, pregnancy or other basis.