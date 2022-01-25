Covid: Italian man, 88, pulls out gun when asked for Green Pass

No Green Pass, no gelato: incident took place near Naples.

An 88-year-old man who pulled a gun on a security guard after he was asked to show his covid Green Pass has been reported by police for aggravated threat and resistance to a public official.

The incident occurred at a McDonald's outlet in Casoria, on the outskirts of Naples, where the elderly man was attempting to buy a gelato before being asked for a Green Pass, reports news agency ANSA.

Instead of showing his Green Pass, however, the man whipped out a pistol and pointed it at the guard, demanding to be allowed inside for ice cream, before changing his mind and leaving the scene.

The security guard alerted the carabinieri who tracked the man down to his home where a heated stand-off ensued.

The elderly man refused to let them in, leaving police and firefighters no option but to break down the door.

The man's weapon - a metal cap gun or 'sciacciacane' with its red cap removed - was seized by officers, ANSA reports.

Under Italy's latest restrictions, bars and restaurants require customers to show a Super Green Pass, the digital certificate proving the holder has been vaccinated or recovered from covid-19.

