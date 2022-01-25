ITA Airways: MSC and Lufthansa offer to buy Italian airline

Italian government would keep minority stake in ITA Airways as MSC and Lufthansa make joint offer.

ITA Airways, the successor to Alitalia as Italy's flag carrier, has revealed that the Swiss-Italian shipping group MSC and German airline Lufthansa have expressed an interest in buying a majority stake in the state-owned company.

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and Lufthansa have requested a 90-day exclusivity period to study ITA Airways' financial data, during which time the state-owned airline would not be able to negotiate with other companies.

When ITA launched last October, its chairman Alfredo Altavilla told reporters that the company would be seeking a deal with a larger airline by the end of 2022 as it is too small to compete on its own.

The economic terms of the proposal from MSC and Lufthansa have not been made public however government sources told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that the proposed deal has a total value of between €1.2 and €1.4 billion.

In the coming days the expression of interest is to be examined by the government and, pending its approval, the board of ITA Airways will meet to discuss the next move, Reuters news agency reports.

Recently there has been talk of several companies interested in buying ITA Airways, which currently has a fleet of 52 aircraft and is aiming to reach 105 by 2025, reports Italian newspaper Il Post.

MSC is the largest container shipping line in the world and also owns a cruise subsidiary, MSC Cruises, as well as operating in the aviation sector by leasing cargo planes for the transport of goods.

Aquiring a stake in ITA Airways would be hugely significant for MSC – according to Il Post - and would mean the shipping company would no longer have to rely on external aviation companies.

For Lufthansa, which is the largest airline in Europe in terms of the number of aircraft, the acquisition would be its latest stake in a smaller European carrier, after Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings, reports Il Post.

Several media outlets reported in recent days that Lufthansa was ready to offer a deal on its own to take a 40 per cent stake in ITA, which took to the skies last October with a fleet less than half the size of its predecessor Alitalia.

On Monday Reuters reported that news of the expression of interest prompted a positive initial reaction from Italy's National Air Transport Federation (FNTA), which described MSC and Lufthansa in a statement as "two extremely solid partners who could guarantee future growth to ITA with an excellent positioning at international level."

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76347
Previous article Covid: Italy tobacconists ready to strike over new Green Pass rules

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy imposes new travel rules over Christmas
Travel

Italy imposes new travel rules over Christmas

Qantas to fly direct from Italy to Australia
Travel

Qantas to fly direct from Italy to Australia

Italy police catch man who pulled emergency brakes on 100 trains
Travel

Italy police catch man who pulled emergency brakes on 100 trains

Travel between Italy and US opens up for vaccinated travellers
Travel

Travel between Italy and US opens up for vaccinated travellers

ITA Airways begins Rome-New York flights as US reopens to Italy travellers
Travel

ITA Airways begins Rome-New York flights as US reopens to Italy travellers

VoloCity: Rome airport to bring flying taxis to Italy
Travel

VoloCity: Rome airport to bring flying taxis to Italy

Campagna Romana: Exploring Rome's hinterland
Travel

Campagna Romana: Exploring Rome's hinterland

ITA: Alitalia protest blocks Rome airport motorway
Travel

ITA: Alitalia protest blocks Rome airport motorway

What it's like to visit Rome right now
Travel

What it's like to visit Rome right now

Italy Travel: Ryanair to launch new Rome routes as ITA gets ready for take-off
Travel

Italy Travel: Ryanair to launch new Rome routes as ITA gets ready for take-off

ITA: Tickets go on sale for Italy's new national airline
Travel

ITA: Tickets go on sale for Italy's new national airline

Where will Italy's president and prime minister go on their summer holidays?
Travel

Where will Italy's president and prime minister go on their summer holidays?

Rome Fiumicino airport reopens Terminal 1
Travel

Rome Fiumicino airport reopens Terminal 1

Rome Fiumicino rated top airport in Europe by passengers
Travel

Rome Fiumicino rated top airport in Europe by passengers

Vax & Go: Rome Fiumicino airport offers last-minute covid vaccinations
Travel

Vax & Go: Rome Fiumicino airport offers last-minute covid vaccinations