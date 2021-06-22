Urgent Kids Summer Camp Counsellor required from 27 June to 11 July

Fun, motivated, m/t or equivalent, male and female teacher needed for Residential Camp. 1 or 2 weeks. Send CV.

General Info

Address 01022 Bagnoregio, VT, Italy
Email address roma@clubinglese.com

View on Map

Urgent Kids Summer Camp Counsellor required from 27 June to 11 July

01022 Bagnoregio, VT, Italy

Youtube Video

RELATED ARTICLES

English mother tongue for nursery
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue for nursery

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022

International advocacy programme seeks trainer
Jobs vacant

International advocacy programme seeks trainer

Experienced Host / Property Manager for Airbnb's in Monti District
Jobs vacant

Experienced Host / Property Manager for Airbnb's in Monti District

ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED FOR SUMMER CAMPS
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHER WANTED FOR SUMMER CAMPS

English Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Teachers

Science-Chemistry Teacher - Middle/High School
Jobs vacant

Science-Chemistry Teacher - Middle/High School

Seeking english mother-tongue teacher / babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking english mother-tongue teacher / babysitter

Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for English teachers
Jobs vacant

Kids&Us Trastevere is looking for English teachers

Temporary Contract - Finance Administrator
Jobs vacant

Temporary Contract - Finance Administrator

Director Of Studies
Jobs vacant

Director Of Studies

CELTA QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

CELTA QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS

English Mother Tongue Teacher Kindergarten
Jobs vacant

English Mother Tongue Teacher Kindergarten

Luxury short-term rental agency is seeking!
Jobs vacant

Luxury short-term rental agency is seeking!

Luxury short-term rental agency is seeking!
Jobs vacant

Luxury short-term rental agency is seeking!