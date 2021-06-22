Urgent Kids Summer Camp Counsellor required from 27 June to 11 July
Fun, motivated, m/t or equivalent, male and female teacher needed for Residential Camp. 1 or 2 weeks. Send CV.
General Info
Address 01022 Bagnoregio, VT, Italy
Email address roma@clubinglese.com
Urgent Kids Summer Camp Counsellor required from 27 June to 11 July
01022 Bagnoregio, VT, Italy
