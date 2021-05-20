University of Notre Dame seeking Events and Logistics Specialist
Notre Dame University Rome Global Gateway seeks candidates for an Events and Logistics Specialist. Bachelors or equivalent degree. 2 years relevant experience. Native, near native Italian and English. Experience working in Rome. For info and applications click: https://jobs.nd.edu/postings/21027
