TEMPORARY Early Childhood Teacher with experience
Ambrit International School is seeking an experienced Early Childhood classroom teacher for the 2020-2021 school year for a TEMPORARY position. IB PYP experience a plus. Candidates should be adaptable, engaging, and work well with a team.
The candidate must be in possession of a regular work permit for Italy.
If interested, complete the form at this link: http://ambrit-rome.com/jobs/
General Info
Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
TEMPORARY Early Childhood Teacher with experience
Via Filippo Tajani 50
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
UNIQUE PROPERTY CENTRAL ROME IN GARDEN AMAZING VIEWS
CENTRE NEAR COLOSSEUM: charming cottage in park with own private garden, stunning views over the city : 100m2, 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, pantry, sitting/dining, veranda .Parking...
TEMPORARY Early Childhood Teacher with experience
Ambrit International School is seeking an experienced Early Childhood classroom teacher for the 2020-2021 school year for a TEMPORARY position. IB PYP experience a plus. Candidates...
Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!
Via Aventina - We have an absolutely incredible penthouse renting just steps away from FAO! It is on the top two floors of a very elegant building with concierge service. It is a...
OSTIA - VIA DELLA PARANZELLA - VERY BRIGHT APARTMENT
OSTIA - VIA DELLA PARANZELLA - VERY BRIGHT APARTMENT - On the third floor of an elegant building in the center of Ostia, very bright apartment with a large balcony that runs almost...