TEMPORARY Early Childhood Teacher with experience

Ambrit International School is seeking an experienced Early Childhood classroom teacher for the 2020-2021 school year for a TEMPORARY position. IB PYP experience a plus. Candidates should be adaptable, engaging, and work well with a team.

The candidate must be in possession of a regular work permit for Italy.

If interested, complete the form at this link: http://ambrit-rome.com/jobs/

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50

View on Map

TEMPORARY Early Childhood Teacher with experience

Via Filippo Tajani 50

RELATED ARTICLES

Mother tongue English teacher for after school activity
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue English teacher for after school activity

Math Teacher for SAT
Jobs vacant

Math Teacher for SAT

Experienced English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

Experienced English Teachers Needed

English, French Full/Part-time Teachers Needed for
Jobs vacant

English, French Full/Part-time Teachers Needed for

Designer Resale Website Needs Intern
Jobs vacant

Designer Resale Website Needs Intern

St George’s British International School is seeking Caregiver
Jobs vacant

St George’s British International School is seeking Caregiver

Seeking Social media manager
Jobs vacant

Seeking Social media manager

Learning Support Specialist Needed
Jobs vacant

Learning Support Specialist Needed

Primary school teacher wanted in Homeschooling environment
Jobs vacant

Primary school teacher wanted in Homeschooling environment

Seeking part time Caregiver
Jobs vacant

Seeking part time Caregiver

St George’s British International School is seeking an experienced and qualified First Aider
Jobs vacant

St George’s British International School is seeking an experienced and qualified First Aider

St George’s British international School is seeking an experienced Medical Officer
Jobs vacant

St George’s British international School is seeking an experienced Medical Officer

British Embassy seeking temporary Pro Consul
Jobs vacant

British Embassy seeking temporary Pro Consul

The British Embassy in Rome is seeking Press & Events officer
Jobs vacant

The British Embassy in Rome is seeking Press & Events officer

The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer
Jobs vacant

The British Embassies to the Holy See seeking Events Officer