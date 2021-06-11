Temporary Contract - Finance Administrator

The head office of a female Catholic Religious Order based in central Rome seeks a Finance Administrator for a temporary contract. The part-time role will report directly to the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), supporting the work of the international finance office, the Congregation leadership team and sisters around the world. The main duties will include financial administration, including use of accounting software, assistance with translation and interpretation (Italian to English) and administrative support for the CFO.

The ideal candidate should have at least two years’ experience in a similar financial administrative role, preferably at an international level. Candidates should be fluent in both English and Italian. Knowledge of either French or Spanish would also be useful. Expertise in the use of accounting software is essential, preferably the software Xero.

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents for work in Italy.

To apply, please send your CV and a letter of application in English to romefinance2021@gmail.com Closing date for applications is Monday 21st June 2021. Interviews will be held the same week with a view to appointing someone as soon as possible. Responses will only be sent to successful candidates.