Seeking teacher / babysitter

For the year 2012-2022.

Bilingual family of 5 is looking for an English mothertongue teacher/ babysitter (ideally a graduate) to be responsible for two children ( boys age 8 and 5). The job would include organizing activities, transporting to and from activities. Four days a week during the afternoon. Central Rome.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74595
Previous article G20 VISITS OFFICER

RELATED ARTICLES

G20 VISITS OFFICER
Jobs vacant

G20 VISITS OFFICER

International Kindergarten seeks English Teacher
Jobs vacant

International Kindergarten seeks English Teacher

Assistant Secretary General
Jobs vacant

Assistant Secretary General

Bilingual kindergarden (north of Rome) seeks English teacher
Jobs vacant

Bilingual kindergarden (north of Rome) seeks English teacher

ENGLISH TEACHER
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHER

Seeking Summer Camp Counsellors
Jobs vacant

Seeking Summer Camp Counsellors

Part time Drama Teacher
Jobs vacant

Part time Drama Teacher

English Teacher
Jobs vacant

English Teacher

Experienced babysitter needed in the Center
Jobs vacant

Experienced babysitter needed in the Center

Vacancy at Embassy of Ireland
Jobs vacant

Vacancy at Embassy of Ireland

Seeking Babysitter job
Jobs vacant

Seeking Babysitter job

Rome International School is seeking supply teacher
Jobs vacant

Rome International School is seeking supply teacher

Preschool English Teacher
Jobs vacant

Preschool English Teacher

Seeking Teacher of Computer Science
Jobs vacant

Seeking Teacher of Computer Science

St George’s schools seeks Top Hat Stage School Dance Teacher on Saturday Mornings
Jobs vacant

St George’s schools seeks Top Hat Stage School Dance Teacher on Saturday Mornings