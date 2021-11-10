TEFL/ESOL TEACHERS REQUIRED

Seeking qualified, referenced and experienced EFL teachers for in person courses for Universities and Ministries.

Requirements- CELTA or TEFL/TESOL certified - Bachelor or Master’s degree. info@ialroma.com

General Info

info@ialroma.com
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
