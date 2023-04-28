21.9 C
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Jobs vacant

Summer Camp Teachers

Wanted in Rome

Northlands International is looking for English mother-tongue teachers with a passion for either arts & crafts or sports. Responsibilties:

- Lead a group of 10-12 children

- Plan weekly activities

- Maintain tidy work stations and make sure personal belongings are kept safe

- Follow behaviour and secutiry protocols

- Mentor the children

- Guide children through the campus

General Info

Via Di Femmina Morta, 250, 00123 Roma RM, Italia

