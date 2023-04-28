Northlands International is looking for English mother-tongue teachers with a passion for either arts & crafts or sports. Responsibilties:
- Lead a group of 10-12 children
- Plan weekly activities
- Maintain tidy work stations and make sure personal belongings are kept safe
- Follow behaviour and secutiry protocols
- Mentor the children
- Guide children through the campus
Summer Camp Teachers
Via Di Femmina Morta, 250, 00123 Roma RM, Italia
