Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Jobs vacant

SUBSTITUTE : Creative English Teacher January

Date:

We are looking for a young qualified educator to join our team of international, enthusiastic and passionate MT level English teachers. We're offering 15/18h teaching position starting on the 8th of January until the 31st of May in Monteverde, Rome.

To apply, you must love working with kids and be available Mo-Fri (from 14:00 - 20:00).

At Creative English we believe learning should be enjoyable and we aim to make our teaching fun. Check our website for more info: www.creativeenglish.it

Please email cover letter + curriculum + contact information to: rijsbrecht@creativeenglish.it

Price info 1300-1400
Address Via Federico Torre, 6, 00152 Roma RM, Italy

