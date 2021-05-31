Student Services Assistant

Pantheon Institute is seeking an enthusiastic, student-focused candidate with basic office computer skills, previous experience in a Student Services role, and excellent communication and organizational skills for an entry level student services position.

Fluency in Italian and English required. Canadian or American nationality preferred.

Salary commensurate with educational background and experience.

General Info

Email address segreteria@pantheon-institute.com
