Seeking babysitter in Tuscan house

Looking for Babysitter with experience and references to look after two children in the countryside in a Tuscan house with swimming pool (must know how to swim). End of July first two of August. Must speack english and Italian.

General Info

Address 53040 Cetona SI, Italia

View on Map

Seeking babysitter in Tuscan house

53040 Cetona SI, Italia
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74803
Previous article Student Services Assistant

RELATED ARTICLES

Student Services Assistant
Jobs vacant

Student Services Assistant

Native German, French, Norwegian and Finnish speakers – Business Development Specialist
Jobs vacant

Native German, French, Norwegian and Finnish speakers – Business Development Specialist

International Admissions Counselor
Jobs vacant

International Admissions Counselor

ASL Interpreters
Jobs vacant

ASL Interpreters

Seeking a babysitter for the month of July
Jobs vacant

Seeking a babysitter for the month of July

Kindergarten Teacher
Jobs vacant Schools and colleges

Kindergarten Teacher

RIS seeks an Admissions Assistant
Jobs vacant

RIS seeks an Admissions Assistant

University of Notre Dame seeking Events and Logistics Specialist
Jobs vacant

University of Notre Dame seeking Events and Logistics Specialist

EXPERIENCED CAMBRIDGE IGCSE MATHS TEACHER
Jobs vacant

EXPERIENCED CAMBRIDGE IGCSE MATHS TEACHER

Kids Summer Camp Counsellors required from 13 June to 18 July
Jobs vacant

Kids Summer Camp Counsellors required from 13 June to 18 July

International Company seeks ENGLISH NATIVE SPEAKERS (SMART WORKING)
Jobs vacant

International Company seeks ENGLISH NATIVE SPEAKERS (SMART WORKING)

Seeking english mother-tongue teacher / babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking english mother-tongue teacher / babysitter

English Teacher
Jobs vacant

English Teacher

Experienced babysitter needed in the Center
Jobs vacant

Experienced babysitter needed in the Center

Vacancy at Embassy of Ireland
Jobs vacant

Vacancy at Embassy of Ireland