Seeking a job as live in Nanny/Helper/Home Manager

Hi There,

I will be in Italy for 3 month starting from December the 1st.

Hi There, (I am fully vaccinated from USA).

I am traveling by myself.

In the matter fact, I started to this journey February 2020 in Sicily,Italy. Unfortunately, Covid took my joy away in the middle of helping and had to go back to USA immediately. I would like to start my travels again. Here is some information about me:

I had lived in Australia almost 16 years. I have lived in Seattle WA/ USA almost 8 years and happily married. I have been to 7 continents. I just cannot stop traveling. Just move to La Jolla in San Diego with my husband almost 2 years ago. I quit my profession as a P.E specialist. I love playing basketball and volleyball .Looking for new challenges to new experiences to learn from. Let me know if you need any help!

I did run a home organizing business for a while. Unfortunately due to COVID it is no longer active. My husband is in the tech industry. Some of my hobbies include design and artwork.

As far as skills go, I am a good cook (at least my friends tell me all the time that I am). I have quite a bit of experience in gardening, and painting is a breeze. I have also spent many a days and nights nannying, so a host with children is no problems for me. I love playing basketball and volleyball.

All of that aside; I love to read and hike, I love animals, try to cook new gourmet meals and new recipes, make things with my hands, and learn from others.

I am always looking for places to help foster growth and provide me with delightful, honest, and open-minded experiences!

I can't wait for the days to come when I am able to get back exploring the world.