QUALIFIED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS
Private language school seeking qualified, experienced, mother tongue English language teachers for the 2021/2022 academic year for the following: nursery, primary, middle and high school; Cambridge YLE, Main and Upper Suites; IELTS, IGCSE - English as a Second Language, Geography. Please send CV to segreteria@languageinaction.it
