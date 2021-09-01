QUALIFIED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS

Private language school seeking qualified, experienced, mother tongue English language teachers for the 2021/2022 academic year for the following: nursery, primary, middle and high school; Cambridge YLE, Main and Upper Suites; IELTS, IGCSE - English as a Second Language, Geography. Please send CV to segreteria@languageinaction.it

General Info

Email address lia.amministrazione@languageinaction.it
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75475
Previous article Qualified ESL teachers

RELATED ARTICLES

Qualified ESL teachers
Jobs vacant

Qualified ESL teachers

Babysitter / San Paolo area
Jobs vacant

Babysitter / San Paolo area

Maintenance/Manutentore
Jobs vacant

Maintenance/Manutentore

Mother tongue teacher for kindergarten in Ostia
Jobs vacant

Mother tongue teacher for kindergarten in Ostia

Substitute Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

Substitute Teachers Needed

Creative Fun English Teacher PT Afternoons
Jobs vacant

Creative Fun English Teacher PT Afternoons

Babysitter native english speaking
Jobs vacant

Babysitter native english speaking

Special Education Needs teacher - Full time
Jobs vacant

Special Education Needs teacher - Full time

English mother tongue teachers wanted!
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue teachers wanted!

Seeking Early Childhood Teacher with experience
Jobs vacant

Seeking Early Childhood Teacher with experience

Wonderwheretostay.com is looking for you - Check-in and Welcome Service
Jobs vacant

Wonderwheretostay.com is looking for you - Check-in and Welcome Service

TEMPORARY Early Childhood Teacher with experience
Jobs vacant

TEMPORARY Early Childhood Teacher with experience

CELTA QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

CELTA QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS

International Kindergarten in Aprilia LT
Jobs vacant

International Kindergarten in Aprilia LT

Native English speaker babysitter needed
Jobs vacant

Native English speaker babysitter needed