The British School Group Fiumicino is looking for one CELTA-qualified English teacher to complete its teaching staff this academic year. A teaching experience of minimum two years would be a preferential requirement. Fixed monthly salary under a regular contract. Send your cv with photo to direzionefiumicino@britishschool.it
