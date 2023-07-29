28.5 C
Schools and colleges

Qualified English Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Parioli English School, a Cambridge Exams Qualifications and Ielts centre accredited by British Council, is currently seeking a mother-tongue CELTA qualified teacher to fill the part-time or full-time position. The school provides tuition to students aged 7-18, but also organises General English, Conversation Skills and Business courses for adults.

Our school works in close collaboration with prestigious high schools in Rome, various local and foreign universities offering guidance and assistance for UCAS application as well as organises summer school programmes and internships with foreign partners in England, Canada or the USA.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the school website at

https://thepariolienglishschool.com/about-us/

We do appreciate competent and dedicated teachers with a child-friendly attitude who have at least 5-year experience in the sector. As well as joining a well-established team of teachers, the applicant should embrace the school ethics and policy which mainly focuse on customer care, high-level results and motivating learners of any age.

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy at time of application. The Parioli English School cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV/resumé and cover letter to thepariolienglishschool@gmail.com

with subject line “Teaching Position”

General Info

Address Via Angelo Secchi, 3
Email address thepariolienglishschool@gmail.com

View on Map

Qualified English Teacher

Via Angelo Secchi, 3

