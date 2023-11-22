ENGLISH TEACHER
We are seeking an english teacher full time to join a bilingual school in Formello (Rome near Olgiata) Italy. The candidate will have to teach english language, art and geography both in elementary and middle school.
The successful candidate will have
• An outstanding curriculum
. Experience and referencies
• Passion about developing the whole child
• Enthusiasm about involvement in the school community
• Collaborative and positive approach
• Supportive approach to students
Please send your CV with a cover letter
For further information about the school, please see the school site www.myspecialtime.it
