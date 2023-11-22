16.4 C
Classifieds Schools and colleges

ENGLISH TEACHER

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

ENGLISH TEACHER

We are seeking an english teacher full time to join a bilingual school in Formello (Rome near Olgiata) Italy. The candidate will have to teach english language, art and geography both in elementary and middle school.

The successful candidate will have

• An outstanding curriculum

. Experience and referencies

• Passion about developing the whole child

• Enthusiasm about involvement in the school community

• Collaborative and positive approach

• Supportive approach to students

Please send your CV with a cover letter

For further information about the school, please see the school site www.myspecialtime.it

General Info

Address Via Cassia Km 24.300 Roma
Email address info@myspecialtime.it

View on Map

ENGLISH TEACHER

Via Cassia Km 24.300 Roma

