ENGLISH TEACHER

We are seeking an english teacher full time to join a bilingual school in Formello (Rome near Olgiata) Italy. The candidate will have to teach english language, art and geography both in elementary and middle school.

The successful candidate will have

• An outstanding curriculum

. Experience and referencies

• Passion about developing the whole child

• Enthusiasm about involvement in the school community

• Collaborative and positive approach

• Supportive approach to students

Please send your CV with a cover letter

For further information about the school, please see the school site www.myspecialtime.it