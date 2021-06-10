Crescere Insieme

Affirmed organization in 0-6 child education and care is enrolling students for a course for english mother tongue educators/teachers for nurseries and pre-school that will allow the students to be hired and work from September 2021 in our services. The course will be held on-line, 15 hours overall. Application form on iscrizionicorsi@crescereinsieme.org. CV required.

General Info

Price info 120 euros
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74911
Previous article Trastevere - 2-bedroom remodeled, furnished flat

RELATED ARTICLES

French lessons
Lessons

French lessons

BEGINNER Italian language course
Lessons

BEGINNER Italian language course

Piano / music lessons
Lessons

Piano / music lessons

Music/flauto traverso English speaking teacher
Lessons

Music/flauto traverso English speaking teacher

IB Physics SL/HL Tutor
Lessons

IB Physics SL/HL Tutor

Business English Lessons Online
Lessons

Business English Lessons Online

INTENSIVE ITALIAN LANGUAGE COURSE IN PRESENCE/ONLINE
Lessons

INTENSIVE ITALIAN LANGUAGE COURSE IN PRESENCE/ONLINE

Business English Online Lessons
Lessons

Business English Online Lessons

Experienced ESL Instructor (general English/TOEFL/IELTS/ Cambridge)
Lessons

Experienced ESL Instructor (general English/TOEFL/IELTS/ Cambridge)

Online English teacher
Lessons

Online English teacher

Private painting classes with French Artist
Lessons

Private painting classes with French Artist

CELTA CERTIFIED Native English Speaking ESL Instructor
Lessons

CELTA CERTIFIED Native English Speaking ESL Instructor

Italian lessons for foreigners
Lessons

Italian lessons for foreigners

DRUM LESSONS
Lessons

DRUM LESSONS

Classes of Qigong and Taiji in English
Lessons

Classes of Qigong and Taiji in English