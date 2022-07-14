Part-Time Teacher

My name is Victoria Rose Cartaya and I am 27 years old looking for a part-time teaching position up to 20 hours a week starting in September or October. I speak English and some Italian. I would be willing to help teach English, Art, Religion, and Elementary education(I love working with kids). I am a teacher by trade and will be studying in Rome for the year from the United States. Please reach out if you are in need!
