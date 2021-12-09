Prestigiosa scuola di lingua inglese

Cerca consulenti part-time e/o full-time per attività di vendita. Si pregano i gentili candidati di inviare una mail con il CV a job@americanacademicservices.it

General Info

Address Piazza Cola di Rienzo, 80A

View on Map

Prestigiosa scuola di lingua inglese

Piazza Cola di Rienzo, 80A
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76141
Previous article Kids Can English School

RELATED ARTICLES

Kids Can English School
Jobs vacant

Kids Can English School

International Preschool Seeks Teacher
Jobs vacant

International Preschool Seeks Teacher

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED ENGLISH TEACHERS

QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED EFL TEACHERS NEEDED

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse
Jobs vacant

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse

BSR Account Clerk (part time) - applications invited
Jobs vacant

BSR Account Clerk (part time) - applications invited

PART TIME BAR STAFF WANTED
Jobs vacant

PART TIME BAR STAFF WANTED

Domestica cercasi zona centro storico
Jobs vacant

Domestica cercasi zona centro storico

Seeking qualified primary school teachers
Jobs vacant

Seeking qualified primary school teachers

University of Notre Dame seeking Assistant to the Director of Finance & Administration
Jobs vacant

University of Notre Dame seeking Assistant to the Director of Finance & Administration

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH MOTHER TONGUE TEACHERS WANTED

Business Development Representative
Jobs vacant

Business Development Representative

SEARCHING FOR STAR RECRUITER
Jobs vacant

SEARCHING FOR STAR RECRUITER

CUSTOMER CARE SPANISH MOTHER TONGUE
Jobs vacant

CUSTOMER CARE SPANISH MOTHER TONGUE

Adjunct position for Social and Cultural Dimensions of Food and Eating
Jobs vacant

Adjunct position for Social and Cultural Dimensions of Food and Eating