Native english speaker looking for part time employment in Rome

Ciao! I am a native english speaker looking for part time employment. I am looking for morning work until 1pm during the week. I teach English already late in the evenings, but I want more employment during the morning. I don't care what it is. I don't speak much Italian, but I am learning. If you have any vacancies, please email me, and I will send you my Resume. Thank you
