Native english speaker looking for part time employment in Rome
Ciao! I am a native english speaker looking for part time employment. I am looking for morning work until 1pm during the week. I teach English already late in the evenings, but I want more employment during the morning. I don't care what it is. I don't speak much Italian, but I am learning. If you have any vacancies, please email me, and I will send you my Resume. Thank you
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
St Gerorge Int Schools is seeking Clerk to the Boards of the Association
Overview Provide for and contribute towards an efficient functioning of: The Association The Board of Trustees The Board of Governors and its respective committees By of...
Fully furnished. TV. Wifi. AC. Shared kitchen & living room. 5 min from Campo de Fiori & Piazza Navona.
Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona
Superb apartment on the top floor of a historic building from the 1400s Spacious, bright and equipped with every comfort. Ideal for a couple. The apartment is extremely bright. E...
Native english speaker looking for part time employment in Rome
Ciao! I am a native english speaker looking for part time employment. I am looking for morning work until 1pm during the week. I teach English already late in the evenings, but I w...