MS English and Literature Teacher at Ambrit International School - starting September 2023
Ambrit International School in Rome is seeking a English and Literature Teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.
Applicants must be mother-tongue English speakers and have proven past teaching experience.
Due to difficulties in obtaining visas and employment documents, we can only consider applications from European Community citizens, dual passport holders or teachers who have already obtained visas which enable them to be employed in Italy.
If interested, send a letter of presentation and your CV to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
General Info
Send an email
View on Map
MS English and Literature Teacher at Ambrit International School - starting September 2023
Via Filippo Tajani 50
Latest news
Latest Whats'on
Latest Classifieds
Latest Yellow Pages
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Apartment wanted to rent Anguillara Sabazia, Trevignano or Bracciano.
Cercasi famiglie ospitanti per studenti statunitensi
Monteverde - 2-bedroom remodeled flat with garden!