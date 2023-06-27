31.9 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 27 June 2023
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. MS English and Literature Teacher at Ambrit International School - starting September 2023
Classifieds Jobs vacant

MS English and Literature Teacher at Ambrit International School - starting September 2023

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ambrit International School in Rome is seeking a English and Literature Teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.

Applicants must be mother-tongue English speakers and have proven past teaching experience.

Due to difficulties in obtaining visas and employment documents, we can only consider applications from European Community citizens, dual passport holders or teachers who have already obtained visas which enable them to be employed in Italy.

If interested, send a letter of presentation and your CV to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50

View on Map

MS English and Literature Teacher at Ambrit International School - starting September 2023

Via Filippo Tajani 50

JCU 724x450
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
RCC 1920x190
Pideia 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Mater Dei - 1400x360

More like this
Related

Jobs vacant

Primary School Teacher

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Admissions & Marketing Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified English Teachers Needed

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

English Teachers Wanted - The British Council

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Boutique Travel Operations Coordinator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

3 star Hotel seeks shift porter - waiter -

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2023/24

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -