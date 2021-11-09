Mothertongue English teacher

Business or general English lessons on line, in your home, office or school. Cambridge preparation, Trinity, TOEFL etc. 20/25 per hour. Please contact me only interested.

General Info

Price info €20-25 per hour
Email address manhattan854@gmail.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni
Services

Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni

English-speaking tutor & babysitter (mother tongue)
Jobs wanted

English-speaking tutor & babysitter (mother tongue)

Cerco lavoro
Jobs wanted

Cerco lavoro

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo
Jobs wanted

Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo

English speaking babysitter /english teacher
Jobs wanted

English speaking babysitter /english teacher

Math tutor entirely in English (IGCSE / IB / SAT) for all levels
Jobs wanted

Math tutor entirely in English (IGCSE / IB / SAT) for all levels

ITA-ENG Professional Translator
Jobs wanted

ITA-ENG Professional Translator

Nanny/English Teacher Part Time
Jobs wanted

Nanny/English Teacher Part Time

Bilingual assistant/ babysitter/ caregiver
Jobs wanted

Bilingual assistant/ babysitter/ caregiver

Dog sitter
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work
Jobs wanted

Multilingual Guy looks for Interesting Work

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor