Mother tongue teacher for Middle School in Ostia
Giovanni Paolo II Institute is looking for a mother tongue teacher for the new Bilingual Middle School in Ostia. Starting from 13th September. 20 or 30 hours per week.
Address Corso Duca di Genova, 157, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italia
Email address d.danza@istitutogiovannipaolo2.it
Mother tongue teacher for Middle School in Ostia
Corso Duca di Genova, 157, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italia
Public School Teacher/Professor/Writer of 11 Books
Hi, I'm in Rome -- at last! I can teach Reading in a systematic manner moving students two grade levels in one year and can teach EFL in a systematic manner, too, using indepth Le...
EXPERIENCED CAMBRIDGE IGCSE SCIENCE TEACHER
Prestigious school Santa Giuliana Falconieri based in Parioli Rome is currently seeking a full-time bilingual English/ Italian speaking teacher for Middle and High school Cambridge...
LOOKING FOR: Social media manager Advertiser per creare e gestire campagne pubblicitarie Copy writing, testi social + web editor Sito and web editor Competenze grafiche Mai...
QUALIFIED MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHERS
Private language school seeking qualified, experienced, mother tongue English language teachers for the 2021/2022 academic year for the following: nursery, primary, middle and high...