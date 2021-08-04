Mother tongue teacher for kindergarten in Ostia
Istituto Giovanni Paolo II is looking for an English mother tongue teacher fot the kindergarten in Ostia. Start date 1st of September.
General Info
Address Corso Duca di Genova, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italia
Email address d.danza@istitutogiovannipaolo2.it

Mother tongue teacher for kindergarten in Ostia
Corso Duca di Genova, 00121 Lido di Ostia RM, Italia
