Mother tongue /perfectly bilingual Teachers
English school based in Ostia is selecting and training new teachers. Send a cv if you’re a MOTHER TONGUE or PERFECTLY BILINGUAL speaker, CELTA/CELTYL-CERTIFIED (or equivalent), have experience and able to guarantee your availability in the long term. A record of a high performance and ability in teaching english is needed, experience in teaching age groups inclusive of 3 years up to adults.
Please send your CV and Cover Letter via email to recruitment@playwithgaby.it
Corso Regina Maria Pia, 00122 Lido di Ostia RM, Italy
