Ambrit International School is seeking an experienced Middle School English Language & Literature teacher for an immediate start.
The ideal candidate:
- has to be fluent in English;
- has proven past teaching experience;
- has a super green pass;
- has a valid EU work permit.
If interested and qualified, please submit your CV and letter or presentation to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
General Info
Address Via Filippo Tajani, 50, 00149 Roma RM, Italy
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com
View on Map
Middle School English L&L Teacher
Via Filippo Tajani, 50, 00149 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Secrétaire Interprète Traductrice trilingue
Secrétaire trilingue traductrice, anglais/français/italien, 20 ans d'expérience recherche un emploi à temps complet ou partiel.
Middle School English L&L Teacher
Ambrit International School is seeking an experienced Middle School English Language & Literature teacher for an immediate start. The ideal candidate: - has to be fluent in Engli...
Irish pub centrally located is looking for bar and floor staff (English mother tongue) Immediate start. Please send cv at abbeypub@hotmail.com
I am an English mother tongue tutor qualified in teaching for Cambridge exams. I have been teaching for 25 years and I am also available for conversation, grammar, pronunciation an...