Seeking an experienced English Language

Rome International School is seeking an experienced English Language/Literature teacher for a short-term cover during the month of September.  This cover entails teaching in Middle and High School classes full-time, though a part-time contract could be discussed.  Qualified teachers with an EU passport or authorisation to work in Italy should contact hr@romeinternationalschool.it  to learn more.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77379
Previous article Elementary School Teacher - Marymount International School Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Elementary School Teacher - Marymount International School Rome
Jobs vacant

Elementary School Teacher - Marymount International School Rome

Native English Speaker
Jobs vacant

Native English Speaker

Middle School English L&L Teacher
Jobs vacant

Middle School English L&L Teacher

Bar Staff
Jobs vacant

Bar Staff

Program Assistant Study Abroad in Rome
Jobs vacant

Program Assistant Study Abroad in Rome

Grade 1 teaching assistant
Jobs vacant

Grade 1 teaching assistant

Middle School Art Teacher
Jobs vacant

Middle School Art Teacher

Administrative assistant wanted
Jobs vacant

Administrative assistant wanted

Seeking babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking babysitter

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED
Jobs vacant

UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED

Teacher Assistant Elementary School - Marymount International School Rome
Jobs vacant

Teacher Assistant Elementary School - Marymount International School Rome

English Teacher for preschool and afternoon courses
Jobs vacant

English Teacher for preschool and afternoon courses

Seeking Admin Assistant (1 year Temporary Position)
Jobs vacant

Seeking Admin Assistant (1 year Temporary Position)

Seeking English English mother tongue babysitter
Jobs vacant

Seeking English English mother tongue babysitter

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse
Jobs vacant

Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse