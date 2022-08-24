Seeking an experienced English Language
Rome International School is seeking an experienced English Language/Literature teacher for a short-term cover during the month of September. This cover entails teaching in Middle and High School classes full-time, though a part-time contract could be discussed. Qualified teachers with an EU passport or authorisation to work in Italy should contact hr@romeinternationalschool.it to learn more.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Elementary School Teacher - Marymount International School Rome
Marymount International School is seeking a Full time Elementary School Teacher. Immediate start, fixed-term contract. Qualified, mother tongue English speakers, with previous exp...
Our tour operator, based in Rome, is looking for a native English speaker to join the team
Super elegant, brand new 2-bedroom furnished flat near FAO
Piazza Albania - We have a super modern & absolutely beautiful and brand new apartment renting near FAO in a brand new and super modern building with 24/7 concierge service. The a...
4-bedroom furnished villa - via della Pisana
4-bedroom villa with 300m2 garden renting to EXPATS only Via della Pisana - Just minutes away from Rome's largest parks Villa Pamphili and the German School, we have a very elegan...