Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse - TEMPORARY
Ambrit International School in Rome is currently seeking a bilingual (English-Italian) nurse. The ideal candidate will have the following:
- a degree in Medicine or related fields or a doctor/nurse in training;
- reside in Rome.
The candidate will be taking care of students of age 3-14. The position is on an as-needed basis.
Candidates are required to send their CVs and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
General Info
Address Via Filippo Tajani, 50, 00149 Roma RM, Italy
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com
