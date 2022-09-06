Looking for a bilingual (English-Italian) Nurse - TEMPORARY

Ambrit International School in Rome is currently seeking a bilingual (English-Italian) nurse. The ideal candidate will have the following:

- a degree in Medicine or related fields or a doctor/nurse in training;

- reside in Rome.

The candidate will be taking care of students of age 3-14. The position is on an as-needed basis.

Candidates are required to send their CVs and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.