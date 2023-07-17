JCU Faculty Support Assistant

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American liberal arts university in Rome, Italy, is seeking an experienced and enthusiastic candidate to fill the position Faculty Support Assistant (FSA). The role entails general support and assistance to all professors of the University, from basic clerical duties to more specific tasks involving institutional organization, academic administrative coordination, resource management, and communication assistance. The FSA currently reports directly to the Dean of Academic Affairs and acts as first point of contact for all administrative issues or concerns of the JCU Faculty that do not go directly to the Dean’s Office Coordinator. This is a full-time (38 hrs./week) position, one-year fixed term contract, with possibility of renewal.

For a list of duties and qualifications, please refer to the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must possess valid EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Email your (English only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Faculty Support Assistant”. The position will remain open until filled, with application review commencing on September 1, 2023, and employment to begin as early as October 2023. While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The University prohibits and will not tolerate discrimination and harassment of any kind based on race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.