JCU DS Admissions Counselor

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Degree Seeking (DS) Admissions Counselor. The DS Admissions Counselor will be responsible for assisting prospective freshman and transfer degree seeking applicants from US and non-US based high schools and universities. The Admissions Counselor begins working with the student once they express interest in John Cabot University.

This role requires a self-motivated, proactive, and enthusiastic professional who possesses excellent customer service skills. This role may require travelling if necessary throughout the academic year.

For a list of duties and requirements, please the JCU website at Administrative / Staff Positions | University Jobs in Italy (johncabot.edu).

All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “DS Admissions Counselor”. The search will remain open until filled, though hiring is expected to begin as early as October 30.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.