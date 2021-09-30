JCU Coordinator of Health and Wellbeing

John Cabot University, an accredited American university in Rome, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Coordinator of Health and Wellbeing. The Coordinator of Health and Wellbeing is in direct service to both the Health and Wellbeing Office and the Dean of Students Office, and will assist the various components of the offices in their regular functions and administrative tasks. This position assumes direct communication with students and will involve understanding, intervening, assessing, and coordinating a variety of student health needs. Beyond addressing urgent concerns, the position requires collaboration with other university offices to promote JCU Health and Wellbeing initiatives and programming.

For a list of duties and requirements, please the JCU website at https://www.johncabot.edu/employment-opportunities/administrative-staff.aspx

All applicants must already be in possession of valid and current EU working documents in Italy. JCU cannot sponsor candidates for working visas in Italy for this position.

Please send your (ENGLISH only) CV and Cover Letter to employment@johncabot.edu with subject line “Coordinator of Health and Wellbeing”. Hiring is set to begin as early as October 18.

While we appreciate every application received, note that only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, Italy, does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic or national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, marital or parental status, or disability in any of its policies, programs, and services.