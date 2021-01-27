Insegnante inglese per scuola dell'infanzia
Insegnate lingua inglese con esperienza scuola dell'infanzia; impegno 3 ore al giorno da lunedi al venerdi , orario 13,30-14,30; gruppo classe 12 bambini dai 3 ai 5 anni
chiamare 3923619058 oppure 3933964724
English teacher with pre-school experience; commitment 3 hours a day from Monday to Friday, from 1.30 pm to 2.30 pm; group class 12 children from 3 to 5 years
call 3923619058 or 3933964724
General Info
Address Largo Città dei Ragazzi, 1, 00163 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@giragirasole.com
Insegnante inglese per scuola dell'infanzia
Largo Città dei Ragazzi, 1, 00163 Roma RM, Italia
