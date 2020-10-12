Full-time Substitute Teacher

Marymount International School Rome Elementary School is seeking a full-time experienced and qualified substitute teacher for an immediate start. Please visit our website www.marymountrome.com to download the application form and send to recruitment@marymountrome.com.
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Serafico - 120m2 apartment in compound with pool/tennis
Serafico area - via Paolo di Dono - Just behind IFAD we have a very nice 120m2 semi-furnished apartment renting on the 2nd floor of a residential building in a gate-community with...
2 bedroom fully furnished flat Ponte Testaccio
Ponte Testaccio - via degli Stradivari - We have a delightful, fully furnished apartment just accross the Ponte Testaccio. It is 120m2 on the 2nd floor of a residential building w...
Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Castel di Leva - via Castelluccia di San Paolo - We have an absolutely amazing villa in a private ranch renting to referenced individuals. It is just outside the GRA (beltway) and...
Aventino - Incredible Penthouse! Available.
Aventino - We have an absolutely Amazing Penthouse on two floors renting very close to FAO. It is on the top two floors of a residential building with concierge. It is approximat...