Full-time Aide 2022/2023

Ambrit International School is seeking a full-time one-on-one aide for a student in the early years. The position would be from August 31st, 2022 through June 21st, 2023.
The successful candidate must:
- have a proficient level of English.
- have experience with children with disabilities or diverse learning needs, including but not limited to a special education certification, ABA training or work experience.
- hold an EU passport or have already obtained the right to be employed in Italy.
Candidates are required to send their CVs and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
General Info
Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com
