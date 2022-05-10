Full-time Aide 2022/2023

Ambrit International School is seeking a full-time one-on-one aide for a student in the early years. The position would be from August 31st, 2022 through June 21st, 2023.

The successful candidate must:

- have a proficient level of English.

- have experience with children with disabilities or diverse learning needs, including but not limited to a special education certification, ABA training or work experience.

- hold an EU passport or have already obtained the right to be employed in Italy.

Candidates are required to send their CVs and cover letter to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.