Free choral concert

Rome's English-speakinjg chamber choir is performing a programme of English Church music at All Saints' church on July 4th at 17.00. Entrance is free but Covid regulations require advance registration: please send your name(s) to a.cochlin@libero.it before the day of the concert. Places are limited!

General Info

Price info Free
Address Via del Babuino, 153, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
Email address a.cochlin@libero.it

View on Map

