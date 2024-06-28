27.8 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 28 June 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Smiling H1 - 700x180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Yoga, Sound Healing & Live Art
Classifieds Events

Yoga, Sound Healing & Live Art

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Project Six Ten invites you to an immersive art and wellness experience hosted by cultural space, Supernova, in Trastevere. Kicking off with an opening party and wine on Friday, 28 June, on the Piazza Santa Maria, followed by a day of yoga, energetic cleansing, sound healing with Tibetan bowls, live art and exhibition, paper-mache for kids, pantomime and a closing night. For these short and beautiful 30 hours, all events are without charge.

Full program details:

Friday, 28 June —

Opening party with wine and live painting starting at 7pm

Saturday, 29 June —

8am: Yoga with Sarah Jade from G-Rough (60')

9am: Energy Healing with Georgios from Soho House (20')

9:30am: Sound Healing by Francesca from Six Senses (60')

10:30am - 'til Close: Live Painting and Art Exhibition

4pm: Paper Mache for kids (60')

7pm: Closing Drinks

Everything is without cost and open to the public. For the wellness events, registration is encouraged to ensure a place. Mats and towels will be provided.

All will take place at Supernova in Trastevere.

General Info

Price info Free
Address Piazza di Santa Maria in Trastevere, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Yoga, Sound Healing & Live Art

Piazza di Santa Maria in Trastevere, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

Smiling H2 - 724x450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
AUR Summer 24 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Events

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

High School Info Night at AOSR

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Open day at Temple University

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Open Day at Temple University

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Vignettes of a Broken Heart

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Aperitif at the organic restaurant

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

McGill-Toolen High School Band in Concert at the Chiesa Evangelica Metodista - 14 April @ 18:00

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -