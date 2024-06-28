Yoga, Sound Healing & Live Art

Project Six Ten invites you to an immersive art and wellness experience hosted by cultural space, Supernova, in Trastevere. Kicking off with an opening party and wine on Friday, 28 June, on the Piazza Santa Maria, followed by a day of yoga, energetic cleansing, sound healing with Tibetan bowls, live art and exhibition, paper-mache for kids, pantomime and a closing night. For these short and beautiful 30 hours, all events are without charge.

Full program details:

Friday, 28 June —

Opening party with wine and live painting starting at 7pm

Saturday, 29 June —

8am: Yoga with Sarah Jade from G-Rough (60')

9am: Energy Healing with Georgios from Soho House (20')

9:30am: Sound Healing by Francesca from Six Senses (60')

10:30am - 'til Close: Live Painting and Art Exhibition

4pm: Paper Mache for kids (60')

7pm: Closing Drinks

Everything is without cost and open to the public. For the wellness events, registration is encouraged to ensure a place. Mats and towels will be provided.

All will take place at Supernova in Trastevere.